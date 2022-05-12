Possible abilities leaked for League’s probable next champion, Bel’Veth

Soon, we'll all get to swim in the lavender sea.

The abilities for League of Legends’ potential next champion were leaked yesterday and shared on content creator Ryscu’s YouTube channel.

League fans are eager to learn more information about the Empress of the Void, Bel’Veth, and her leaked abilities give players a taste of how the champion could affect the Rift.

In the recent Champion Roadmap, Riot shared some information about the Empress. But aside from her title, we don’t know much about her. In a leaked gameplay video, Bel’Veth appears in two forms, one similar to a manta ray but with a human face and the other with a more void-looking head shape.

The last champion released in League was Renata Glasc almost two months ago, and her addition brought new mechanics to the Rift. The Empress has plenty of League players wondering if her abilities will be as surprising as the Chem-Baroness’.

Here are the leaked abilities for the possible next League champion, Bel’Veth.

Passive – Death In Lavender

All enemies, including champions, monster camps, epic monsters, and super minions drop something when they die. The Empress can collect these objects to stack her passive, which forms a swarm based on the number of stacks. The passive also grants lifesteal against jungle camps to Bel’Veth. If she attacks a turret or epic monster, she sends her swarm to attack it, healing her and damaging the enemy, thus consuming all stacks.

Passive: Bel’Veth has an “arrow” that crosses diagonally.

Active: Bel’Veth dashes, dealing damage and slowing enemies.

When the Empress damages a champion or epic monster in the direction of the arrow with her dash, Void Surge’s cooldown is fully restored and can be cast again. When used against small monsters or minions, it will restore 40 percent of the ability’s cooldown. Void Surge activates her passive when used to pass through enemies while in Endless Banquet.

W – Above and Below

Bel’Veth goes underground for a short time, gaining movement speed and allowing her to pass through walls. She then emerges, dealing damage, knocking up, and stunning all opponents in a small area for a short duration. While the Empress uses Above and Below while in Endless Banquet, she becomes untargetable.

​E – Royal Maelstrom

Bel’Veth starts channeling a vortex, which impairs her movement and starts pulling all enemies toward her, damaging them for each second they stand in the maelstrom. While using her E, the Empress will take less damage and convert a percentage of all damage received into damage dealt to attackers. Using Royal Maelstrom while in Endless Banquet, Bel’Veth will deal a percentage of true damage and can create an AoE damage explosion at the end of her ability.

R – Endless Banquet

The Empress’ ultimate buffs all her abilities and transforms into her true form for a few seconds, a duration that can be extended while in combat. While using Endless Banquet, Bel’Veth gains HP, magic resistance, armor, and damage. While in her true form, Bel’Veth heals for a percentage of HP based on the collected passive stacks. She can use her stacks to form a swarm of fish-like monsters, damaging enemy champions nearby. The swarm will die after a short period of time, but its duration can be extended by killing opponents.

Based on these leaks, it seems like Bel’Veth may have been created with the intent to bring another hybrid champion to the Rift that can build both AP and AD items. There are also some similarities that can be found with other champions both in her leaked abilities and possible build. The Empress’ passive sounds similar to Senna’s, her E may deal damage based on her damage received just like Thornmail, and her hybrid build potential reminds us of two other Void champions: Kai’Sa and Kog’Maw.

League players will have to wait for Riot to officially reveal Bel’Veth abilities, however. In the meantime, those interested can enjoy the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, which started earlier this week.