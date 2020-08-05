Pobelter benched for week 9 of 2020 LCS Summer Split, IWD says

The notorious POB could be sitting out for the remainder of the season.

Following poor results in the second half of the 2020 LCS Summer Split, CLG mid laner Eugene “Pobelter” Park has been benched heading into week nine, according to streamer and former pro Christian “IWillDominate” Rivera.

“You know I got my ear to the ground with this shit,” IWD said on Twitter. “So let me inform you that for some godforsaken reason Pobelter is benched for this week of LCS.”

CLG has yet to confirm the move, but if IWD’s word is to be believed, CLG Academy mid laner Jean-Sébastien “Tuesday” Thery could be stepping up to the plate.

With former world champion and mid laner Lee “Crown” Min-ho leaving the roster in March 2020, a surprise late-season signing or a role reshuffle are CLG’s only available options, besides Tuesday.

CLG have won just one match in the second half of the split, losing six back-to-back games and falling to eighth place in the standings, ahead only of Immortals and Team Dignitas.

#LCS 2nd Half Summer Split Standings



1. Team Liquid 6-1



2. TSM 5-2

Golden Guardians 5-2

FlyQuest 5-2



5. 100T 3-4

Dignitas 3-4

Immortals 3-4



8. Cloud9 2-5

Evil Geniuses 2-5



10. CLG 1-6



With week 9 coming up it feels like current performance is so different than standings! — Isaac CB (@RiotAzael) August 4, 2020

With just two games remaining of the regular season, the team is in a difficult position, unlikely to advance to the playoffs. But despite the circumstances, removing Pobelter from the roster at this stage could do more harm than good.

Pobelter has been one of CLG’s redeeming factors in the summer, mustering an impressive 70 percent kill participation, more than Team Liquid’s Jensen and FlyQuest’s PowerOfEvil.

Fans can tune into the LCS broadcast on Riot’s official Twitch stream at 5pm CT on Aug. 9 to catch CLG, and the new mid laner, in action.