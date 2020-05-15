Players allege Brazilian organization Redemption POA is not paying them

The players say they have been ignored.

Two Korean League of Legends players claim Redemption eSports Porto Alegre, a Brazilian organization, has not paid them and is ignoring them.

Choi “BalKhan” Hyun-jin and Im “Patrick” Jin-hyeok tweeted earlier today they have been waiting for payments for over two months, but Redemption “continue to ignore our contact,” Patrick said. BalKhan, who experienced similar issues with Galatasary Esports last year, said he won’t be a professional League player anymore.

RDP does not pay.

And I won't be a professional anymore.



They ignored my contact.

We said we were different from the previous team, but they were the same. I can't trust anyone anymore and I won't be a professional gamer anymore. — BalKhan(hyun jin choi) (@gXCzJC7yh4T1RSd) May 14, 2020

I really did my best and this is true. Me and Balkhan have been waiting for more than two months and they continue to ignore our contact. I tried to understand and be considerate of them as much as I could, but I can't wait any longer. — insta : PatrickLOL97 (@PatrickLOL97) May 14, 2020

Angelo Tellechea, the founder of Redemption, tweeted after Patrick and BalKhan did that everything is in the process of being resolved. He said there was an internal disagreement that he was unaware of and that the players are right to demand payment.

Tudo se resolvendo. Desentendimento interno que eu só tomei conhecimento agora e estou dando a urgência necessária para solucionar tudo no período mais curto possível. Nada além de apreço pelos jogadores, erro grave da nossa parte e eles estão corretos de exigir os direitos — Angelo Tellechea (@Hyrule13) May 15, 2020

Redemption announced BalKhan’s departure from the team April 22, saying he had requested to return to South Korea amid the COVID-19 pandemic and his contract had been terminated. Patrick appears to still be a part of the Redemption roster, although he is back in Korea as well.

Redemption finished eighth in the first split of the 2020 CBLOL season. This was the first split in which Patrick and BalKhan played for Redemption. Both players joined the team December 12, at which time Redemption extended three players’ contracts.

In the three CBLOL splits in which Redemption has competed, the team has made the playoffs once. Their third-place finish in the first split of 2019 remains their best placing, as they finished sixth in Split Two last year.

Dot Esports has reached out to Patrick, BalKhan, and Tellechea for comment.