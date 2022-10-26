This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is the best time and place to witness the cream of the crop either fumble or set impressive records. The latest discovered record involves a Chinese support player, and, to be perfectly honest, it’s a rather unfortunate one.

Thanks to MoleculeLoL, we now know Royal Never Give Up’s support, Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming, has set the record for the slowest damage done in a Worlds game. In RNG’s matchup against T1, Ming, who played Nautilus, dealt his first damage to a champion at 21:06.

The slowest damage done ever in a worlds game?

– In T1 vs RNG game 1 we saw Ming play Naut into Heimer

– When I posted the dmg between 15/30 to Ashe did 800 dmg in 15 mins I noticed Naut had 0 still at 15

– The very first damage he dealt was at 21:06

– Verifed by API data pic.twitter.com/HA94W7RN8N — Molecule (@MoleculeLOL) October 25, 2022

Although this is an unfortunate record to set in your esports career, it’s difficult to blame Ming for not doing damage earlier in the game since he was playing against Ashe and Heimerdinger, a heavy poke and peel lane that is terribly difficult to punish even if they overstep.

On top of all of that, Heimerdinger has been picked in the past in LCK as a counter to Nautilus since his turrets can act as hookable units, and he can kite Nautilus for days with his slow and stun. So, if you really want to direct your frustration at someone, it should definitely be the coaching staff since RNG picked Nautilus after Ashe and Heimerdinger.