Category:
League of Legends

Player-reported issues surrounding LoL’s gifting center appear to be resolved following Patch 14.4

The gifting center in the LoL client was acting strange, but now it appears to be fixed.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:21 pm
Regifted Amumu splash art in League of Legends featuring the Sad Mummy donning a present on his head while crying
Image via Riot Games

For the better part of the last week, League of Legends players have been citing issues surrounding the client’s gifting center as it had been temporarily impossible to gift players on their friends list due to a bizarre error message. 

When trying to give a gift to a player on your friends list in the League client, an error message would appear saying whichever friend you were trying to gift was “temporarily ineligible” to receive a gift. Normally, this error message only appears when you try to give a gift to a friend who’s been on your friends list for fewer than 24 hours (as you must be friends with someone for at least a day to give them a gift). But many League players, including myself, encountered this error with people up and down their friends list. 

Santa Braum skin in League of Legends.
Did you experience this gifting issue? Image via Riot Games

As of today, Feb. 23, it seems as though Riot has fixed this error as gifting is now back to a normal state on the League client. 

This period of temporary ineligibility applied to many League players and their friends, and ultimately threw a wrench into the gifting process altogether. Players across the League community were unable to even select who they wanted to send a gift to, let alone what type of gift they wanted to give. Several complaints emerged on the official League subreddit surrounding issues with the gifting system as far back as last week, but after a hotfix that went live during the Patch 14.4 cycle, any problems appear to be fixed. No mention of the gifting system was made in the Patch 14.4 notes, which checks out because it appears that the system was still suffering from this issue when the patch went live yesterday.

The mix-ups in the gifting system were persistent as recently as yesterday, Feb. 22, but appear to be resolved following a silent fix that was shipped today. Riot Games did not notify the player base of the resolution, but evidently, whatever the problem was that had been plaguing the gifting center of the client has been solved. 

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot Games for comment regarding confirmation on this now-resolved issue.

related content
Read Article All LoL characters in 2XKO: Full League fighting game roster
Ahri and Ekko fighting Darius in Project L's gameplay video.
Category:
FGC
FGC
League of Legends
League of Legends
All LoL characters in 2XKO: Full League fighting game roster
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra and others Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Why League of Legends no longer works on Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 as of Patch 14.4
Program Soraka skin splash art in League of LEgends. She can be seen wielding a large green staff and holds a robotic figure in this alternate version
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Why League of Legends no longer works on Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 as of Patch 14.4
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Refuse to wilt: Maokai remains LoL’s best champion despite nerfs in Patch 14.4
Worldbreaker Maokai looking down and holding a sapling in his right hand.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Refuse to wilt: Maokai remains LoL’s best champion despite nerfs in Patch 14.4
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All LoL characters in 2XKO: Full League fighting game roster
Ahri and Ekko fighting Darius in Project L's gameplay video.
Category:
FGC
FGC
League of Legends
League of Legends
All LoL characters in 2XKO: Full League fighting game roster
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra and others Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Why League of Legends no longer works on Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 as of Patch 14.4
Program Soraka skin splash art in League of LEgends. She can be seen wielding a large green staff and holds a robotic figure in this alternate version
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Why League of Legends no longer works on Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 as of Patch 14.4
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Refuse to wilt: Maokai remains LoL’s best champion despite nerfs in Patch 14.4
Worldbreaker Maokai looking down and holding a sapling in his right hand.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Refuse to wilt: Maokai remains LoL’s best champion despite nerfs in Patch 14.4
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 23, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.