Player-reported issues surrounding LoL’s gifting center appear to be resolved following Patch 14.4

For the better part of the last week, League of Legends players have been citing issues surrounding the client’s gifting center as it had been temporarily impossible to gift players on their friends list due to a bizarre error message.

When trying to give a gift to a player on your friends list in the League client, an error message would appear saying whichever friend you were trying to gift was “temporarily ineligible” to receive a gift. Normally, this error message only appears when you try to give a gift to a friend who’s been on your friends list for fewer than 24 hours (as you must be friends with someone for at least a day to give them a gift). But many League players, including myself, encountered this error with people up and down their friends list.

Did you experience this gifting issue? Image via Riot Games

As of today, Feb. 23, it seems as though Riot has fixed this error as gifting is now back to a normal state on the League client.

This period of temporary ineligibility applied to many League players and their friends, and ultimately threw a wrench into the gifting process altogether. Players across the League community were unable to even select who they wanted to send a gift to, let alone what type of gift they wanted to give. Several complaints emerged on the official League subreddit surrounding issues with the gifting system as far back as last week, but after a hotfix that went live during the Patch 14.4 cycle, any problems appear to be fixed. No mention of the gifting system was made in the Patch 14.4 notes, which checks out because it appears that the system was still suffering from this issue when the patch went live yesterday.

The mix-ups in the gifting system were persistent as recently as yesterday, Feb. 22, but appear to be resolved following a silent fix that was shipped today. Riot Games did not notify the player base of the resolution, but evidently, whatever the problem was that had been plaguing the gifting center of the client has been solved.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot Games for comment regarding confirmation on this now-resolved issue.