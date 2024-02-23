Category:
Here is the full 2024 Clash schedule in League of Legends

Tell your teammates to clear their schedules on these dates.
Soraka and Sivir in Cafe Cuties universe handing out pies.
Image via Riot Games

One of the most electric things you can do in League of Legends is compete in a Clash tournament with your friends.

Getting a group of five players together, regardless of your collective skill level, and actually putting your heart and soul into a bracketed League tournament fuels the competitive drive in all of us in a way that few other games can. 

In 2024, there will be a total of 11 Clash tournaments spread throughout the year. Seven of those tournaments will be traditional Clash events that take place on Summoner’s Rift, while four of them will be held on the Howling Abyss.

The full lineup of Clash tournaments was announced just before the release of Patch 14.2. Roughly, there will be a new Clash tournament taking place every two to three patches, and traditionally, these tournaments take place on the weekends, so be sure to clear your schedules if you want to participate. 

Below, you’ll find the full lineup for all of the Clash tournaments slated to hit the League servers in 2024. 

All 2024 Clash tournament dates in LoL

Braum, a human man, slamming the ground with a dragon-head gauntlet of fire and lava in League of Legends. This skin is called Dragonslayer Braum.
Image via Riot Games
Tournament namePatch cycleTeam formationTournament dates
Noxus Cup14.2Jan. 22Jan. 27 to 28
Shurima Cup14.4Feb. 19Feb. 24 to 25
ARAM Cup 114.6March 18March 23 to 24
Piltover Cup14.7April 8April 13 to 14
MSI Clash14.9April 29May 4 to 5
ARAM Cup 214.12June 10June 15 to 16
Demacia Cup14.14July 15July 20 to 21
Shadow Isle Cup14.15Aug. 5Aug. 10 to 11
ARAM Cup 314.17Aug. 26Aug. 31 to Sept. 1
Zaun Cup14.22Nov. 11Nov. 16 to 17
ARAM Cup 414.24Dec. 9Dec. 14 to 15
All dates via Riot Games

Each month this year (except for October) will have at least one Clash tournament, with September technically getting a half-tournament split with the back end of August. 

Personally, I’m looking forward the most to the ARAM Cups spattered throughout the year. ARAM Clash was first introduced to the game in 2022, and if you’ve never played ARAM Clash with your friends, I truly cannot recommend it enough; it’s one of the most fun things you can do in the game. Taking an otherwise-for-fun game mode and turning it into the most competitive thing imaginable is something you have to experience at least once. 

