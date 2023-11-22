Call your friends. It's time to return to the Howling Abyss.

There is one final Clash tournament taking place in League of Legends this season, and the action is unfolding on the Howling Abyss.

Without exaggeration, ARAM Clash is some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing League, and this December, the chance to run it back on the Abyss is something I’m absolutely looking forward to. For two days next month, League players will be able to assemble their teammates and take to the bridge in one of the most competitive and electric environments the game has to offer.

A whole new breed of Clash players emerge out of the woodwork when there’s an ARAM Clash. Here’s how and when you’ll have the chance to take your place among them.

LoL ARAM Clash Cup 2 start date and time 2023

Image via Riot Games

ARAM Clash Cup 2 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. On those dates, you’ll be able to get your teammates together and participate in an ARAM tournament right inside the League client. Prospective ARAM Clash players can start assembling their teams and creating their rosters on Dec. 4.

Typically, Clash tournaments happen in the evening, so make sure your schedule is cleared out on those nights if you want to play. Clash lock-in periods take place between 7pm and 8:30pm CT on game days, while games begin around 9pm CT across North America. You should always keep an eye on the Clash tab of the League client, especially once the roster lock period begins on Dec. 4, for precise timing windows.

ARAM Cup 2 will be the final Clash tournament of the 2023 League season, so if you’re interested in competing one final time before the calendar rolls over into 2024, now’s the time. It’s possible that Riot will release its Clash schedule for next season in early January.