Perkz to take week 4 of the LEC Summer Split off due to stress

After G2 Esports’ dominant victory over Fnatic in week three of the 2020 LEC Summer Split, Luka “Perkz” Perković said he will be stepping back from the starting lineup next week due to increased stress levels.

Stress and burnout have constantly been problems that many pro League of Legends players have had to deal with, and it has even caused some to retire from professional play entirely. It’s important for players to recognize when they need to take a break and relax, for their own sake.

I’m so happy we won today with good performance!



I’ve been having a bit hard time dealing with stress so I will be taking a break from competing from next week so it feels really good taking a break on a very high note 😃😃 — Luka (@G2Perkz) June 27, 2020

This past split hasn’t been a walk in the park for G2. The team has already lost three games across three weeks, and some of their performances haven’t been close to their form from the 2020 Spring Split.

Whether its getting caught out or taking ill-advised teamfights, this team has made uncharacteristic mistakes that has hampered their progress towards a successful season. Although they did win against Fnatic in classic fashion, it is clear to many people that they haven’t found the consistency that made them so deadly.

Jankos did explain some of the situation in a post-game interview, and said that Perkz wanted to take some free time off to focus on himself. The superstar jungler also mentioned that the entire team is supporting him, and they are confident that he will return as the best AD carry in Europe for week five.

During the interview, the 24-year-old veteran also revealed that G2 have been taking both the 2020 Spring and Summer Splits a lot easier, and that they aren’t playing as much solo queue as before. This is because they want to avoid any kind of burnout before the World Championship.

Right now, G2 hasn’t unveiled who will be replacing Perkz, but they do have Kristoffer “P1noy” Pedersen as a substitute on the bench. He will most likely take Perkz’s spot for the time being, unless the team picks up another player in the upcoming week.