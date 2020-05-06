Perkz, Caps to switch positions once again for 2020 LEC Summer Split

It’s only been a few weeks since G2 Esports took home the 2020 LEC Spring Split championship, but the best team in Europe is making another roster change in preparation for the 2020 LEC Summer Season.

G2’s head coach Fabian “‎GrabbZ‎” Lohmann confirmed that superstars Caps and Perkz will be switching back to their 2019 roster iteration, with Perkz heading back to the AD carry position and Caps taking back the mid lane.

We were very close to sending Wunder to botlane but we decided to run it back with our 2019 roster for summer/worlds



having the two best western mids and ads in the same team sure gives some headaches 🤡 — Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (@G2GrabbZ) May 6, 2020

There has been plenty of talk during the offseason around the possibility of Caps and Perkz switching back to their 2019 positions—G2’s owner Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez Santiago also said that “the ultimate goal” would be to have both players change roles on a game-to-game basis.

“Honestly? I don’t know. What I would say is that now we know how to play Caps bot and Perkz mid, and Perkz bot with Caps mid,” Ocelote said in an interview with Sky Sports. “So who’s going to play where? Nobody knows.”

Many G2 fans have welcomed back Caps to the mid lane and Perkz to the bottom lane, since Caps visibly struggled during a handful of games this past split. Although the team only lost three games during the regular season, Caps died multiple times in uncharacteristic fashions, like getting caught out in a side lane or overextending.

It was clear to both fans and analysts that the better ADC of the two was Perkz, but luckily, Caps returned to form during the playoffs. As a result, it wouldn’t be hard for G2 to flex both players in both positions, based on the matchup. This roster prides themselves on their flexibility, but having two of the best players in the world does make life quite a bit easier.