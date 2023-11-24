Peanut, Doran complete Hanwha Life Esports’ revamped LoL roster for 2024

Hanwha Life Esports might not have had the most successful year in competitive League of Legends in 2023, but next year, the team is loaded up for a comeback season.

The team has signed Peanut and Doran for 2024, bolstering their efforts with two top talents in the jungle and top lane positions, respectively. They will be joining Zeka, Viper, and Delight, three players who are also highly regarded in the LCK as some of the best in the region, giving them immense potential to become title contenders in the next split.

Peanut and Doran are coming off of two eventful years on Gen.G’s latest superteam, which featured multiple LCK superstars like mid lane phenom Chovy, legendary AD carry Ruler, and rising star Peyz. The team was able to capture three of the last four LCK titles but was dealt early exits from both the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational and back-to-back World Championships.

Their inability to reach the Worlds finals in both years was highly criticized by fans, with many people stating that the lineup and its superstars could not perform when it was most needed. Ultimately, the results spoke for themselves after getting eliminated by Bilibili Gaming in both years at Worlds, which was a cruel twist of fate for the top Korean seed.

This upcoming year, however, both players will be turning a new page in their history with Hanwha Life and their new teammates. Viper is one of the best marksmen in the world, with a Summoner’s Cup win back in 2021, while Zeka recently won Worlds with DRX in 2022, giving them plenty of big-game experience to add to Peanut and Doran’s own extensive careers.

The 2024 LCK Spring Split is expected to begin this coming January.