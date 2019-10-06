Pantheon holds a 100 percent presence rate at Worlds 2019

With the play-ins group stage concluded at the League of Legends 2019 World Championship, it’s time to look at champion statistics before the knockout stage kicks off early tomorrow morning.

The biggest take from the tournament so far is Pantheon, who has had a 100 percent pick and ban rate on the international stage in the first week.

Pantheon has made it through bans only once and was played in the match between Mega Esports and Lowkey Esports earlier in the week. Granted, this pick didn’t serve as the driving force behind Mega’s victory, but the win sets its win rate at a 100 percent win rate at Worlds so far.

The only other champions to come close to a 100-percent pick and ban rate are Qiyana, Syndra, and Xayah, who are all joint second with a 92.3 percent presence rate since the start of Worlds. Xayah has been picked in 15 different matches, while Syndra has been picked in top and shifted between ADC and mid.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Pantheon’s 100 percent pick and ban rate stays at 100 percent or if he will fall off about as we get closer to the main event.