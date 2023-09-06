Overtuned Jarvan, Tryndamere hit with nerfs as LoL devs lock in 16 Worlds-focused changes

League of Legends Patch 13.18 is just under a week away but we’ve finally got a sneak preview of what the Riot Games developers have got cooking. 12 champions are getting buffs and nerfs this update, while the devs are focusing in a little harder on a select few who found themselves overtuned by recent changes.

Riot lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed the Patch 13.18 champ list on Sept. 5, noting in particular that the likes of Tryndamere, Red Kayn, and Jarvan IV are a little strong and need another look.

These nerfs come at a critical time given we’re just two patches away from the World Championship build of League—and Riot is rushing to get the meta ready.

Last patch:

* Naafiri landed well

* Jarvan benefited from Shojin & Gore (we knew he would, but not how much)

* Blue Kayn moved, but Red was neutral from Gore

* Trynd moved a lot, even with pre-emptive nerfs, we're pulling back a bit



Tryndamere and Jarvan IV are among the most powerful champions in Patch 13.17, with both recording over 52 percent win rates at Emerald and above, according to stats site U.GG. Phroxzon noted preemptive nerfs for The Barbarian King weren’t enough to stop his climb to the top thanks in part to his range buff last patch, while Jarvan IV benefited too much from recent changes to Goredrinker and Spear of Shojin.

The League devs are happy with how players had responded to Kayn’s adjustments last patch too, but Red Kayn is a little too powerful with the buffed Gore and will be brought in line with Patch 13.18. Rell, Xayah, and Zeri are also slated for nerfs next Wednesday.

It’s a perfectly balanced patch, however, with six champs set to receive buffs. Thresh, Kennen, and Irelia will all get boosts next week and, outside of The Chain Warden, desperately need help after recording sub-48 percent win rates.

The other three buffed League champions will see a specific build or position adjusted: Gwen’s jungle build (coined “Gwungle” from now on, thanks for that Phroxzon) will be made more viable, Jhin is in line to appear more often in high-rank matches, and Senna’s crit build will see her dish out that extra burst of damage.

Item-wise, Spear of Shojin is up next for a nerf, while Riot is also focusing on first-item priorities with a buff to Stormrazer. Adjustments are on the way for Statikk Shiv too, specifically its strength at wave clearing, as well as Crown of the Shattered Queen.

In all, however, Phroxzon and the team are very happy with the meta, hence why the bulk of these adjustments will be minor. Phroxzon also added they are happy with Naafiri’s launch and suggested it was arguably one of the more successful champ launches in recent memory.

The Hound of a Hundred Bites has dropped to a 50 percent win rate in mid lane, down from her absurd 54 percent. Her jungle build still needs work, but for now, Naafiri seems to have settled in very well in League’s ever-blooming roster.

Exact value changes for Patch 13.18 will drop soon ahead of the launch of the update next week, which will also feature the 165th addition to the League family, Briar.

