Orianna, Gnar, and Thresh nerfed in League Patch 11.8 preview

Riot is addressing professional play in League of Legends Patch 11.8, nerfing some of the top four leagues’ most contested champions.

Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the patch last night, revealing all of the tentative champion changes coming to Summoner’s Rift on Wednesday, April 14, according to the official patch schedule.

Orianna, Gnar, and Thresh are in line for nerfs in Patch 11.8, despite being in a relatively healthy spot in solo queue. The champions have barely broken 50 percent win rate over the course of the last month, according to stats site op.gg, but they have played a crucial role in shaping the competitive meta.

Patch Preview for 11.8

-Some broadening of enchanter items

-Another round of opening up new champs to the jungle pool

-A few shifts for champs that fell out of their playerbase's favorite position (mundo, rumble) pic.twitter.com/2sUlJVjkJw — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 5, 2021

Orianna has been one of the most contested mid lane champions in the LCS and LEC this year, picked or banned 82 percent (LCS) and 96 percent (LEC) of the time in the playoffs, according to Oracle’s Elixir. The champion has been a staple in the mid lane, winning the majority of her games played.

Gnar is in a similar situation. Throughout the regular season and playoffs, the champion has been routinely picked, countering short-range champions in the early game and orchestrating teamfights in the late game. In the LCS playoffs, Gnar has been picked or banned 100 percent of the time, winning 88 percent of his games played.

Thresh hasn’t been as prevalent as champions like Rell and Alistar in the support position, but he has been a consistent pick, played numerous times this year. The champion is likely being tweaked in Patch 11.8, targeting his capabilities in solo queue and pro play.

The full list of changes will be revealed later today.

Patch 11.8 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, April 14. The changes though, won’t take effect in the Spring playoffs.