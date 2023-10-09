Only one Western LoL star snuck into IWillDominate and YamatoCannon’s Worlds rankings

Worlds 2023 officially begins Oct. 10. With the biggest tournament of the year in League of Legends’ calendar approaching, numerous content creators made their powers rankings for the event, including IWillDominate and YamatoCannon. In their combined list, only one Western player made it.

That player is no other than G2 Esports’ Mikyx. Quite surprisingly, while YamatoCannon and IWD vary in terms of numerous players’ places, they both put him in the 23rd place in their respective power rankings. As a result, Mikyx landed in 21st place in their combined list.

This is what @YamatoMebdi and I cooked up today on stream.



Nice 2 hour discussion pic.twitter.com/wVXVcpiCJj — Christian Rivera (@IWDominate) October 8, 2023

As expected, there aren’t many players in global power rankings that LEC and LCS can boast about. When it comes to IWD and YamatoCannon’s ranking, the top spots are taken by world-class LCK or LPL stars, including Ruler, Scout, Chovy, Knight, and 369, just to name the top five.

This doesn’t mean the Western teams don’t have what it takes to pull off a surprise or two at Worlds 2023 though. Some organizations often exceed expectations and qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament, like G2 or Cloud9 in previous years. It’s possible this year as well, though, with a new format, teams will have to win three matches to move forward.

G2 comes into the tournament as LEC’s first seed after dismantling Fnatic in the 2023 LEC Season Finals last month. Therefore, it’s no surprise they’re one of the favorites to pull off an upset. Looking at Mikyx’s stellar form this year and his immense experience, he has the right to be called one of the best Western players at the event.

Worlds 2023 officially begins on Oct. 10 with the play-in stage. A day earlier, Team BDS crushed Golden Guardians 3-0 to qualify for the event.

