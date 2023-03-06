Only one T1 player is at the top of the KDA leaderboards despite the team’s dominant 2023 LCK performance

T1 are dominating the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where just two weeks of the competition are left before playoffs begin. Yet, only one of their players sits at the top of the KDA scoreboard.

Ryu “Keria” Min-seok is currently in third place when it comes to KDA in the 2023 LCK Spring Split with a 6.4 result, according to League of Legends stat site Oracle’s Elixir. He is only overtaken by Dplus KIA’s bottom lane, who take the first place with 7.4 and 6.9 scores. The second-best T1 player in terms of KDA is Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong, who currently sits in 10th place with 5.1 KDA.

As far as the overall standings go in the 2023 LCK Spring Split, T1 is in first place with a 13-1 result. In the 14 series they had so far, they won 27 games and only lost seven, the fewest in the league.

Although many people may wonder why exactly a support player is on the top of KDA leaderboard. Well, Keria has picked the most different champions so far in the 2023 LCK Spring Split, and he has been extremely successful on them. As of now, he has chosen 15 different champions, according to Leaguepedia.

Keria played Nami the most since he picked her nine times, and it was often alongside Lucian. With that duo, Keria and Gumayusi were able to create an aggressive duo capable of going for dives and two-vs-two skirmishes. In many other games, though, Keria picked AD carry supports, which are notable for laning phase and teamfight prowess due to their long range and poke.

These aspects most likely allowed Keria to score a lot of kills and assists. He has the most kills and is second in terms of assists among support players in the 2023 LCK Spring Split, according to Oracle’s Elixir.