Only 574 pick’em participants remain perfect halfway through the quarterfinals at Worlds 2020

Following Suning’s victory over JD Gaming today, only 574 pick’em participants still have accurately predicted all of the results at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship so far.

This represents only 0.012 percent of the 3.2 million total participants who entered this year’s pick’em challenge. Over 2,400 participants have lost their flawless pick’em record after the first two knockout stage matches, so the next two series will likely reduce this number even further. By the end of the quarterfinals, there might be less than 100 perfect pick’em participants remaining.

While the group stage was seemingly easier to predict this year due to the powerhouse teams in each group, the knockout stage is much more difficult. Some teams might surprise fans and upset the favorites of the tournament, just as Suning did today.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Related: League Worlds 2020: Group stage scores, standings, and results

If any of the remaining 574 participants with perfect score get the rest of the knockout stage picks correct, they’ll have a chance to win an Alienware Battlestation, which is used by pros to play their matches on-stage right now.

But even if you don’t have a perfect pick’em score, you’ll still rake in some goodies such as Essence, Chests, Summoner Icons, or Emotes.

Worlds 2020 continues tomorrow with Top Esports vs. Fnatic at 5am CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.