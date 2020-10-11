Only 3,050 Pick’em participants successfully predicted Worlds 2020 group standings

Time to lock in your predictions for the knockout stage.

With the conclusion of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship group stage, only 3,050 Pick’em participants can say they accurately predicted the final standings of all 16 teams.

This represents only 0.095 percent of the total 3.2 million participants. This number is a bit higher compared to 2019, where just over 2,600 participants successfully predicted the group placements.

This year’s number correlates with the fact that there were some powerhouse teams in each group that many expected to advance to the quarterfinals. There were only a couple of dark horses like Machi Esports, Rogue, and PSG Talon—-who were unable to make it out of groups.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If any of these 3,050 people get the remaining knockout picks correct, they will have a chance to win an Alienware Battlestation. The PC is used by pros to play their matches on-stage and a select few have a chance to win one for themselves.

But even if you don’t have a perfect Pick’Em score, go ahead and choose the picks for knockout stage. You’ll be able to win other in-game items such as Essence, Chests, Summoner Icons, or Emotes based on accumulated points.

Worlds 2020 continues on Thursday, Oct. 15 with the knockout stage.

