One unconventional League champ is losing nonstop in the LCK and LPL—but pros can’t stop picking it

One League of Legends champion has started to become popular in the LPL and LCK but has yet to produce results.

Heimerdinger was picked in the support position 12 times in total in the first weeks of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. Despite being picked six times in each league, he’s only managed to muster three wins.

Heimerdinger brings a lot of diversity to teams and bottom lanes that pick him. He’s a strong pick against aggressive bot lanes, with champs like Lucian and Zeri being some of the most popular picks in the meta. Against Heimerdinger, who can place his turrets and stun enemies with CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade, it’s often risky to go in.

With the proper use of his ultimate, Heimerdinger can also provide some unmatched damage in late-game teamfights. In the end, upgraded Hextech Micro-Rockets can shred through the enemy health bars.

Still, with only three victories out of 12 games in the LCK and LPL, pros are yet to find a proper use for Heimerdinger.

It remains to be seen whether this will change in the coming weeks, especially since the developers are preparing some Heimerdinger changes in League’s Patch 13.2. The details, however, remain to be seen so it’s hard to tell what the future holds for the Revered Inventor.