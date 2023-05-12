One of the LEC’s most-decorated top laners is now a free agent

After spending over a year with Fnatic’s League of Legends division, a European veteran will be available on the free agent market for the 2023 LEC Summer Split.

Martin “Wunder” Hansen officially parted ways with the organization on May 12 after spending the previous season on the bench behind rookie Óscar “Oscarinin” Muñoz Jiménez. He was shifted away from the starting lineup after their sixth-place finish during the regular season and subsequent elimination at the hands of MAD Lions in the group stage.

Today we say our farewells to @wunderlol, allowing him to explore new opportunities.



“It has been a great pleasure to work with Wunder,” Team director Javier “Dardo” Zafra said. “There are very few players with his natural talent for the game as well as such extensive experience which makes him a very special player. I can only wish him the best in the next steps in his career and I hope to see him soon back in the Rift.”

The 24-year-old will be entering free agency during a time when many different teams could pick him up to bolster their rosters, especially with the league’s new format. Players must find their groove from the first week since they can be eliminated after three weeks if they end in ninth place or worse.

If he does join a struggling squad, he can provide the team with plenty of experience and knowledge from his many years across multiple top teams. Whether he taps into his time on top of the league with G2 Esports, his international experiences, and his many appearances in the playoffs, he could be the missing piece for an organization aiming for a deep run later this year.

