One of North America’s most iconic LoL players is coming home to Cloud9

After spending more than two years as an unsigned League of Legends content creator, a North American jungling legend has returned back to where it all began.

William “Meteos” Hartman rejoined Cloud9 today as a content creator for the esports organization, donning the blue and white once again as he prepares to stream for his fans under the team’s banner.

The return of a living legend to Cloud9.



Welcome home, @MeteosLoL! pic.twitter.com/AkXDkQpwLd — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) August 15, 2023

The veteran jungler does play various games like Teamfight Tactics and League on stream, but he is most-known for his popular co-streams, where he watches the LCS and other LoL Esports events alongside other popular streamers like fellow C9 alumni Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi.

Besides his thriving content creation career, however, Meteos built up a sizable resume with plenty of accomplishments on the Summoner’s Rift as a pro. The 30-year-old has won two LCS trophies, IEM Season 9 San Jose, and even reached the quarterfinals at the World Championship in 2013, 2014, and 2016.

Meteos also played for a multitude of other top North American teams, such as 100 Thieves, Phoenix1, OpTic Gaming, and Immortals, although he wasn’t able to find the same level of success as he did with C9.

It is a welcome reunion for Meteos and C9 supporters, since he is heavily attributed to the team’s old championship runs, on top of him being one of the funniest and most-knowledgeable players in the space. For example, he has had multiple appearances on the LCS broadcast desk, and has shown great analytical skills due to his extensive time as a pro player.

He will most-likely be co-streaming the upcoming World Championship in South Korea, as North America tries to break into the upper echelon of the global League space among some of the best teams in the world.

