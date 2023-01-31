One of League’s most iconic AD carries is now a support champ in the LEC

When you think of AD carries in League of Legends, Ashe instantly comes to mind. But in the LEC, the champion has been picked mostly in another role this split.

Ashe is the second most-picked champion in the support role so far this split, with eight games on her back, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. Overall, she has been chosen nine times in the European competition but only once in the AD carry role.

Out of the eight games, Ashe has won five in the first two weeks of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, equating to a 63 percent win rate. When it comes to her overall presence in the European league, Ashe has accumulated a 73.3 percent pick and ban rate, the seventh-highest out of all champions alongside Sejuani.

Players have been picking Ashe in the support role for a few reasons. One of the main reasons is she has an extremely strong laning phase with long-ranged poke and basic attacks. Her ultimate also has one of the longest stuns in the game, making it a deadly weapon when catching out enemies.

The Frost Archer has also become a popular pick in other competitions. In the 2023 LCK Spring Split, she has an 89.4 percent pick and ban rate, according to Oracle’s Elixir. In South Korea, though, she has been picked four times in the AD carry role and six in the support position.

We will likely see more Ashe on Saturday, Feb. 4 when the 2023 LEC Winter Split returns.