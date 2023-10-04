One LoL Worlds 2023 Pick’Em question could make a perfect Crystal Ball score impossible

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, and with it comes the much-anticipated return of Worlds Pick’Ems.

This little mini-game has fans from around the world predict outcomes for the event, testing their knowledge and luck against thousands of other people and adding even more excitement to each game day. There is, however, one question that could make getting a perfect Crystal Ball prediction list impossible to achieve.

This one question lies in the hands of the players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the extensive list of questions, one of the predictions that the fans must make is to guess which pro player will pick up at least one pentakill during Worlds, with every player attending as an option for the event. This might seem harmless at first, but there is an option missing that could put any perfect Crystal Ball runs in jeopardy.

Players aren’t given an option where none of the players earn a pentakill and are instead forced to pick one of the players from the competing teams. This means that if no pentakills are earned through the next month of competition, no one will be able to post a perfect Crystal Ball score.

The reward for a perfect Crystal Ball is having all of the ultimate-tier skins gifted to your League account, which is a pretty huge score. There have only been three World Championship events without a pentakill: 2012, 2013, and 2016. As a result, there’s a good chance that at least one will take place, but it could still pose a problem for perfectionists across the globe.

It’s unknown if Riot Games will add a new option ahead of the tournament kicking off, which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

About the author