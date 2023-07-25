One LoL champion has become a must-play bot laner in high elo solo queue

Although she has always hovered as one of the most-played champions in League of Legends‘ bottom lane, Kai’Sa has quickly become the go-to pick for AD carries through Patch 13.14.

The Daughter of the Void currently holds a dominant 40.7 percent pick rate among bottom laners ranked Platinum and higher, making her the most-played champion in the game, according to solo queue stats aggregate U.GG.

Kai’Sa has a 23.8 percent ban rate in the same ranked field, while also sporting a respectable 51.3 percent win rate, making her a significant priority in champion select. She has only seen this uptick over the last few patches after holding an abysmal 47.8 percent win rate and 11.1 percent pick rate back in patch 13.11.

Her destructive performance has already prompted Riot Games to take some action in the next patch, with some sweeping changes headed to her new builds that have blown up the ranked ladder and her opponents alike.

Her biggest strength lies in her ability to build in a hybrid nature, since she scales with both AD and AP items. In today’s meta, for example, her most-powerful build runs through multiple AP-centric weapons like Statikk Shiv, Nashor’s Tooth, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Rabadon’s Deathcap. As a result, her Void Seeker and Plasma passive deal tons of damage to squishy targets and brawnier opponents alike.

The planned nerfs on League‘s PBE will be lowering Kai’Sa’s Q AP ratio by 10 percent, while her W cooldown refund will be reduced by two percent. These changes might seem small compared to her massive impact lately, but game designer David “Phreak” Turley said on the game’s subreddit that the devs will “likely ship another nerf” to the champion to ensure that these nerfs aren’t perceived as insignificant.

About the author