One LoL champion has a massive ARAM win rate on blue side, and a bug could be to blame

One League of Legends champion has undergone a massive win rate spike in ARAM—and it could be the result of a bug.

Rumble has a jaw-dropping difference in win rate in ARAM depending on which side he’s on. At the time of writing, the Yordle has a 57.67 percent win rate on the blue side and 45.88 percent on the red side, according to LoLalytics. League players on Reddit quickly pointed out this could be the result of a returning bug.

According to players on Aug. 29, Rumble used to have a bug that made him deal more damage depending on which side he was on. With these mind-boggling ARAM stats, the bug could have returned for the Howling Abyss—but this is purely speculation at this point.

One player linked a video from 2014 that showcases the bug, with two identical Rumbles fighting and one dealing considerably more damage.

If the bug is back, Rumble’s spike in ARAM makes perfect sense. That said, the last time it was documented was in Patch 4.9, all the way back in 2014, according to the League of Legends wiki.

This might all just be a total coincidence. ARAM is random after all and stats are skewed from time to time.

