One LoL champ has become a surprisingly powerful niche pick in Nexus Blitz

Nexus Blitz might be one of the more hectic game modes in League of Legends, but there is still some method behind the madness when it comes to building a good team composition.

In Patch 13.22, for example, Taric has become one of the best champions to play in both the bottom lane and jungle positions, boasting the highest win rate of any pick in the game mode, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

In the jungle, the Aspect of the Protector has a whopping 57 percent win rate, while he also has an impressive 55 percent win rate as a traditional support. He is, however, one of the lesser-played picks in the game mode, partly because of how supportive his style of play is compared to other carry champions.

Taric’s abilities are incredible tools when supporting teammates during teamfights, and in Nexus Blitz, there are plenty of skirmishes to go around. The mode features multiple different in-game events that have players face off against the enemy in duels and other face-offs, making Taric’s various heals and shields that much more useful.

His ultimate ability also grants invulnerability to teammates that are bunched up around him, which can be an X-factor when deciding a game-winning teamfight. But the biggest issue is whether or not players are willing to play a more supportive-style tank in such a fast-paced game mode. With an emphasis on fighting, Taric can be a great pick for those looking to win, but he can also be a bit less exciting compared to other picks on the board.

Ultimately, players must decide whether they want more risk for excitement or to help their teammates rack up some easy wins with Taric’s powerful abilities.