One League champion has a mindblowing KDA in LEC Spring Split 2023

The LEC Spring regular split just ended last week, which saw XL Esports and Team Heretics eliminated. The two teams will have to try again next split while the top eight teams will go through the Groups Stage to determine the four teams that will fight for the Spring Split title, and the spot in the Mid-Season Invitational, which will take place in London next month.

The pro play meta saw a small shift from what we saw in the Winter Split, with ranged supports disappearing in favor of engage champions. This also caused a domino effect on the marksman meta, with Zeri and Xayah dominating the ladder in terms of pick rate. Even if they boast great KDAs (4.1 for Zeri, 7.1 for Xayah, according to stats site Games of Legends), there is one other ADC who was able to score the greatest KDA we’ve witnessed in the entire history of LEC regular splits.

Draven destroyed the record of the highest KDA recorded during a split, having obtained an average KDA of 36.0 (according to Games of Legends) across four games. It beat the previous record held by Veigar (LEC Spring 2022) and Lucian (LEC Spring 2020), which both ended ended up with an average KDA of 23.0.

Image via Riot Games

He was able to achieve such results thanks to the exceptional performances of Hans Sama, Exakick, and Comp, who was able to go deathless despite losing the single game he played as Draven, further increasing the KDA number. There was only one death during those four games, which happened in the series between G2 Esports and XL Esports.

While the Glorious Executioner only stepped on Summoner’s Rift four times, teams seem to have caught up on his power and potential in the pro play meta. Draven was banned 25 times in total, the third most-banned champion in the split, going up from the seven bans he had in total last split (according to Games of Legends).

Draven is usually picked to bully out enemy laners, using his strong early game to dominate the enemies. Considering the number of hypercarries in the current meta, he’s the perfect counter-pick to destroy them during the laning phase and delay their scaling.

While we’re almost certain we’re going to get more Draven games in the near future, it looks like this record-breaking KDA will go unbeaten for the years to come.