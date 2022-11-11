Looking back at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one champion reigned supreme with a ridiculous win rate.

That one champion is Yuumi. The Magical Cat boasted a 95 percent pick and ban rate at the main event of Worlds 2022 and was banned 68 times, which was more than any other champion, according to Leaguepedia. Yuumi also recorded a 100 percent win rate but was picked only eight times throughout the main event.

Yuumi was pivotal in the pick-and-ban phase for many teams at the tournament. She was almost always banned on the red side since teams were afraid their opponents would pick the champion. The last series she made an appearance in was between DWG KIA and Gen.G. Both teams had the opportunity to play her, and of course, they won with her in their composition.

In terms of pick and ban rate, there was only one champ that boasted better stats—Aatrox. The top lane bruiser had a 100 percent pick and ban rate, but in the 22 games he was picked, he only won 12, recording a 54.5 percent win rate.

The other three champions that recorded a pick and ban rate higher than 80 percent were Sejuani, Caitlyn, and Azir. They finished the tournament with 90, 87.5, and 82.5 percent pick and ban rates, respectively.