Olleh says he’s returning to Korea after spending 3 years in North America

After arriving in the LCS back in December 2016, popular support Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung said he is returning to Korea. The 25-year old is most known for his support play on the championship-winning roster of Team Liquid, but he has moved to coaching as of late.

Olleh has played in multiple regions of the world—including the LCK, CBLOL, and LMS—before finding his way to the LCS. He was first acquired by Immortals in 2017 to round out its roster, which included veteran NA players Dardoch, Pobelter, and Cody Sun.

I decide to go back to Korea.

I got everything I wanted in USA.

— Olleh (@Olleh) June 24, 2020

After Immortals failed to win a championship, the organization was denied entry into the league via franchising, and dropped out of professional League of Legends. Olleh signed with Team Liquid at the end of 2017, becoming the final piece of a star-studded roster that featured names like Doublelift, Impact, Xmithie, and Pobelter.

That roster ended up winning both splits in NA in 2018, but after a poor showing at that year’s World Championship, Olleh was eventually replaced by star Korean support Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in.

Although Liquid would continue to dominate the LCS through 2019, Olleh ended up with Golden Guardians for the year—the team failed to accomplish much that year, and he was later dropped by the organization.

Olleh has played a bit for Dignitas’ Academy roster, but recently became a positional coach for the team at the start of June. Although it isn’t known if he will try playing professionally again or will remain a coach, the support will be leaving behind a good legacy for North American fans to remember.