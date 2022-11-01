‘Enough of this one good tourney a year s***’: Odoamne demands more international League tournaments

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu had a short run at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship with Rogue losing to JD Gaming immediately after the group stage. Still embittered from his run at Worlds, Odoamne shared his thoughts about international tournaments and their frequency.

Reminding the community that there are currently only two international tournaments—the Mid-Season Invitational and the League of Legends World Championship—Odoamne said “we really need more international tournaments” in a post on Twitter.

Honestly we really need more international tournaments outside of MSI(which is cringe) and Worlds(which it bangs) everyone feels so alive and excited this time of the year even when we get goomba stomped the boys are having a great time enough of this one good tourney a year shit — Andrei Pascu (@Odoamne) October 31, 2022

Odoamne also emphasized how Worlds season is always exciting for everyone, no matter if their team was stomped by the clear favorites.

“Even when we get goomba stomped the boys are having great time,” Odoamne said. “Enough of this one good tourney a year shit.”

Since League is easily one of the biggest esports in the world and has an enormous fanbase that regularly follows the tournament despite their regional teams dropping out of contention for the Summoner’s Cup, it’s sad to see the best teams clashing only once or twice per year. There are also Rift Rivals, but the event is, unfortunately, not taken seriously by viewers nor the players themselves since there was no real prize involved.

Thankfully, Riot Games hinted it will be restructuring Worlds next year, so there’s a chance we might see more international tournaments with meaningful rewards.