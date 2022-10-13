Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022

Fnatic hung around for a while, but T1 played some of their best League of the tournament so far.

T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship today on the back of surgical teamfighting to pull away from the feisty European squad.

With their third win in Group A, the Korean representatives have clinched at minimum a tiebreaker for a quarterfinal spot at Worlds 2022.

Fnatic went with a different look than they’d gone with over the course of the group stage, especially for Humanoid, who had played three games of Azir and one of Viktor, the latter of which was in a loss earlier in the day to Cloud9. In the bottom lane, Lucian and Nami had crept back into favor for certain teams, and Fnatic tried to beat T1 again with the combo. Their lackluster performance certainly won’t quiet the Twitter crowd begging for Hylissang to be taken off enchanter duty despite the face that he’s now played five straight such games and notched two wins.

To be fair to the Fnatic bottom lane, it wasn’t even so much that Fnatic let the game stagnate or T1 took cross-map objectives every time Fnatic got one of their own—as is often the case when compositions like Fnatic’s lose despite good early execution. It was that T1 showed up wherever Fnatic did, be that at dragon or at T1’s mid tier-two tower, and beat them over the head, making the Europeans fight a war on two fronts.

Jungler Oner was instrumental in the fights on Sejuani, peeling any dive attempts from the likes of Akali onto the T1 carries and locking them up to be made mincemeat of. As expected, with Gumayusi and Keria running arguably the strongest bottom lane in the game right now in Sivir/Yuumi, once the game ticked into the mid and late game, the damage they output mowed down any member of Fnatic unfortunate enough to get close to them.

In the blink of an eye, Fnatic’s life just got a whole lot more difficult in the gauntlet of Group A. Combined with their loss to Cloud9, this defeat means Fnatic now sit at 2-3 and are on the outside looking in at the top spots in the group.

Fnatic will try to avoid a third straight loss at 5pm CT against EDward Gaming to close out their group stage play. T1, meanwhile, will try to keep their all-time undefeated mark against C9 intact at 6pm CT and make it two wins on the day.