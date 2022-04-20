Nuguri officially returns to DWG KIA

Nuguri has returned to DWG KIA’s League of Legends division, the South Korean organization revealed today on social media.

This will mark the end of Nuguri’s break from competitive gaming, which he took in November 2021 after leaving the LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix after an unsuccessful run with the team. Today’s announcement also confirms reports from April 8, when Korizon Esports first revealed that the 22-year-old plans return to professional play under DWG KIA’s banner.

DWG KIA already have two top laners, Hoya and Burdol, who both played for the team throughout the 2022 LCK Spring split. Nevertheless, it’s likely that the experienced and highly sought-after Nuguri will step up to the squad’s starting roster in the next split.

Nuguri left the team at the end of 2020 after winning the League of Legends World Championship. Despite having an almost flawless year, the top laner was the only player to leave the team.

The player pursued a career in China after joining FunPlus Phoenix but failed to live up to expectations. They placed second in the 2021 LPL Spring and Summer playoffs and failed miserably at Worlds 2021, where they placed last in Group A.

It remains to be seen when exactly the 2022 LCK Summer Split will start.