Nongshim RedForce’s Peanut reaches 2,500 assists in the LCK

Nongshim RedForce’s Peanut reached a new milestone in this LCK career after today’s series against Hanwha Life Esports.

The 23-year old jungler earned his 2,500 assists after his strong performance today, climbing to the 11th spot in the LCK assist record of all times. The jungler had a strong split alongside his team, sweeping most opponents with ease. Following today’s victory, NS secured their playoff spot in the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

Peanut began his professional League of Legends career in 2014 by being the substitute jungler for Najin e-mFire. After a two-month stint as a sub, he was promoted to the starting roster. In 2016 he became famous alongside his teammates on ROX Tigers, one of LCK’s most dominant teams who was looking to stop SKT T1’s domination. They finished in first place during the regular seasons of Spring and Summer and picked up a title in the process, losing the other one to SKT T1. Peanut was a huge driving force for this domination and he alongside his teammates holding their heads up into the 2016 League world championship. The team swept through their opponents but lost in the semifinals 2-3 to SKT T1 in one of the closest best-of-five series of all time.

Following this defeat, Peanut decided to apply the expression ‘if you can’t beat them, join them, and went to become SKT T1’s next jungler. He had another dominant year in the LCK and was set to pick up a world championship title, but in the finals of the 2017 League world championship, SKT T1 lost 0-3 to Samsung Galaxy. After this defeat, he left the team and joined Kingzone DragonX, with whom he won a domestic title, but wasn’t able to qualify for worlds. Shortly after he changed a couple of teams in the next couple of years, before landing on Nongshim RedForce for the 2021 competitive season.

During the 2021 LCK Spring Split, NS didn’t have the best performance with most players having one or two years of competitive League experience. However, they were still able to finish sixth in the regular split and secure a playoff spot. They had a close best-of-five series against Hanwha Life Esports but lost it in the end 2-3 with Peanut not having a huge impact in those matches. Going into the 2021 LCK Summer Split, the team acquired mid-laner Gori, former T1, and EDG substitute, and has been finding a lot of success with him. Peanut also has been a huge driving force for his team’s dominance, showing resemblances of his form during his times on ROX Tigers, and T1.