Nisqy reportedly joining MAD Lions for 2022 LEC Summer Split

After spending a split away from competitive play, former European League of Legends star Nisqy has reportedly found a new home for the upcoming Summer Split. The 23-year-old is returning to the LEC and joining MAD Lions as their starting mid laner, according to a report by Upcomer.

If Nisqy does join MAD Lions for the next split, he will be replacing the team’s new rookie mid laner Steven “Reeker” Chen on the lineup. Although it might be disappointing for some fans to see the young prospect lose his spot so quickly, MAD is clearly shifting into win-now mode after failing to defend their throne this spring.

Nisqy was last seen on a professional stage in 2021 when he started for Fnatic all the way up until their tumultuous run at that year’s World Championship. That summer might have been one of the turbulent seasons in the organization’s history—the team finally exorcised its demons by defeating G2 in the playoffs, but they ended up flopping hard at Worlds after their AD carry Upset returned home following an urgent family matter.

Fnatic also released a video giving an inside look into the struggles of the team at the tournament, where fans watched Nisqy pour out his emotions following a particularly rough loss against PSG Talon. The team eventually retooled the roster by replacing Nisqy, Bwipo, and Adam with a whole slew of new talent, including Wunder, Razork, and Humanoid.

MAD also lost multiple key members during the 2021 offseason. Along with Humanoid, their bottom lane was forced to find a new AD carry after Carzzy joined Team Vitality’s superteam.

In their freshman year, both Reeker and the team’s new rookie AD carry Unforgiven played as well as they could, but their lack of experience at the LEC level hindered MAD’s ability to perform at the same level as seasons past. The team finished with a lackluster 8-10 record, missing the playoffs entirely.

If Nisqy joins MAD’s roster, the team will now have a knowledgeable mid laner that can help guide the pride of Europe back to the promised land. Luckily for them, they have a pretty significant break before the start of the 2022 Summer Split.