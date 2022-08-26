The lion gets his crown: Nisqy named MVP of 2022 LEC Summer Split

The Belgian was the favorite to claim the title.

MAD Lions mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer has been named MVP of the 2022 LEC Summer Split.

In the eyes of many experts and fans, Nisqy was one of the favorites to claim the title after he finished in the first All-Pro Team of the summer, and also accumulated the most Player of the Game standings (seven) in the regular season.

His teammate, Elyoya, has finished second when it comes to votes for the MVP title this season. Another mid laner, G2’s Caps, claimed the third place.

Nisqy arrived at MAD Lions this May after a half-year hiatus from professional play when he was benched from Fnatic. He was a pivotal part of turning MAD’s season around, to say the least. In the 2022 LEC Spring Split, the squad didn’t even qualify for the playoffs, ending in seventh place with an 8-10 record. In Summer, they finished in second place with a 12-6 record.

In the Summer Split regular season, Nisqy boasted a 4.3 KDA ratio and an eye-watering 75.2 percent kill participation, according to stats site Oracle’s Elixir. Dot Esports’ League experts anticipate Nisqy to earn another MVP title in the playoffs. A lot of European pros, including Caps or Jankos, also named Nisqy as one of the favorites to win the MVP title in interviews with Dot Esports.

Entering the 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs, Nisqy and MAD will be facing Rogue in a best-of-five series in the upper bracket. If they manage to defeat their rivals, they will automatically qualify for Worlds 2022. This year, four European representatives will be sent to the international event.

MAD and Nisqy will face off against Rogue today at 11am CT.