NewJeans and HEARTSTEEL will open LoL Worlds 2023 grand final

Today, Riot Games confirmed k-pop sensation NewJeans and virtual band HEARTSTEEL will perform for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship Opening Ceremony.

Set to take place on Nov. 19 at the iconic Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the show promises to be a jaw-dropping spectacle aiming to surpass the expectations set by Riot with last year’s opening.

NewJeans will take the stage to deliver a live rendition of this year’s Worlds anthem, ‘GODS,’ while HEARTSTEEL, consisting of the talented artists BAEKHYUN, Cal Scruby, ØZI, and Tobi Lou, will capture the hearts of fans with ‘PARANOIA’. Anticipation for both performances has been building as both songs have been climbing charts all over the world since they first released.

The League World Championship has a history of delivering unforgettable opening ceremonies—and the 2023 edition sems to be no exception. With NewJeans and HEARTSTEEL in the lineup, fans can expect a visual and auditory banquet that will set the stage for the epic showdown that is the Worlds’ grand final. As Riot continues to push the boundaries of esports entertainment, this opening ceremony is expected to be a must-watch event for gamers and music enthusiasts alike.

Furthermore, this year’s opening ceremony is tasked with the formidable challenge of surpassing the bar set last year with the 12-minutes long opening ceremony that featured 2WEI, Jackson Wang, and global superstar Lil Nas X. In 2022 Riot created their “most ambitious stage build ever,” as described by Carrie Dunn, the global head of creative for Riot Games Esports in an interview with Dot Esports, making the anticipation for this year’s performance even more intense.

But with NewJeans’ vibrant and energetic K-pop presence and HEARTSTEEL’s unique approach to virtual bands’ music, the opening ceremony promises a mesmerizing and innovative performance that will further blur the lines between real and virtual worlds.

While all eyes will be on the performers, the hearts of League fans will eagerly await the start of the most important moment of the year. Mark your calendars for Nov. 19 to make sure you don’t miss out on what could be the music and esports event of the year.