New Steel Valkyries skins for Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian are coming to League of Legends

Riot Games has teased that more skins from the Steel Valkyries universe are coming to League of Legends soon.

Featuring Janna, Nasus, Camille, and Lucian, the new skins will join the Steel Valkyries universe that already features various champions such as Miss Fortune, Renata Glasc, and Kai’Sa.

When failure is not an option, call in the best.



💥 Steel Valkyries arrives on the PBE. pic.twitter.com/9u9XYdumFA — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 9, 2022

With colorful cybernetic wings and color-coordinated weapons, the Steel Valkyries seem to come from a dystopian galactic future where war wages. Unlike the mythological figure of the same name, League‘s Valkyries seem to descend into battle to fight an enemy spaceship of some sort.

Screengrab via Riot Games

In the Steel Valkyrie universe, space battles rage everywhere. But while the majority of the other skins don’t have links tying them to one single combat, the four new champions seem to target one enemy entity of unknown origin.

Equipped with cybernetic halos and wings, the Steel Valkyries will arrive on the Rift sooner than players might have expected. And along with the four skins, Riot will also release a Prestige Edition for Janna, giving her a more angelic aesthetic.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The Steel Valkyries skin line will land on the PBE with Patch 12.15, along with Udyr’s VGU rework.