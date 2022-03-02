New League of Legends rune, Treasure Hunter, replaces Ravenous Hunter on PBE

Riot Games is seemingly replacing Ravenous Hunter with a new rune that will grant additional gold for takedowns. There have been several reports indicating that a rune called Treasure Hunter will substitute Ravenous Hunter. The rune is currently available on the League of Legends PBE.

Treasure Hunter grants additional gold to players the first time they collect a unique takedown, making it a solid rune choice for early game assassins with high mobility. Additionally, the new rune increases the gold earned by 20 for each Bounty Hunter stack. Stacks are earned whenever players score a unique takedown against an opposing champion.

Screengrab via Riot Games

YouTuber Ryscu shared a video of him testing the new rune on the PBE. In the video, they demonstrate how by taking the first takedown they’re granted an additional 20 gold. They also highlight how the gold collected after each takedown increases exponentially. After two Bounty Hunter stacks are collected, the player collects 130 gold, and after obtaining every unique takedown, it stacks up to 170 gold.

The current Domination secondary rune grants 1.2 percent omnivamp for each Bounty Stack taken by a champion, up to a maximum of five stacks. Ravenous Hunter would seem to be more beneficial for players who thrive in the mid to late game, whereas the new rune could benefit champions with high mobility, and those who have the potential to earn five takedowns in the early stages of the game.

Riot Games hasn’t officially announced the new rune yet, so players could expect to see significant changes depending on community feedback. There’s a chance Treasure Hunter will hit the live servers in the next patch, which is expected to release on March 30. Until then, players will have to make do with Ravenous Hunter.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.