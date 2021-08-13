New League of Legends Mystery Skin Shard available for Prime Gaming subscribers today

Prime Gaming subscribers can redeem another new Mystery Skin Shard in League of Legends today.

The drop is number 22 of 36 Mystery Skin Shards that will be gifted to members of the service throughout 2021.

⚠️ If you’re reading this you just got dunked on. It’s not all bad though, we’ve got another @LeagueofLegends mystery skin shard for ya



😉 https://t.co/FLGlPqmP9p pic.twitter.com/9A0QMMvKRY — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) August 13, 2021

To add this to your collection, you’ll need to navigate to the Prime Gaming website and click the Claim Now button that’s accompanied by the Mystery Skin Shard images. You’ll also need to ensure you have a Riot Games account linked up to your Prime account so it can be added to your inventory. If you’ve completed these two steps, the last thing to do is to log onto League and find it for use within your loot tab.

As the name suggests, using this item will grant the player a mystery skin, which can either be a blessing or a curse depending on what you receive.

While this might be the only League bonus available for Prime subscribers right now, stay tuned as there will be plenty more drops and more chances to score that skin you’ve been chasing over the next few months. The next available rewards can be claimed on Aug. 23 and Sept. 2.

