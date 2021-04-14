New League of Legends bug makes it impossible for certain champions to deal critical damage

All champions affected by the bug are currently disabled on live servers.

A new bug has emerged on live League of Legends servers after the release of Patch 11.8 earlier today. The bug, which affects three champions—Xayah, Aphelios, and Twitch—makes it impossible to deal critical damage with auto-attacks under certain circumstances.

The cause of the bug is currently unknown at this time, but a common factor between all three of the champions is that they all make use of auto attacks that pass through enemy targets. Aphelios, Xayah, and Twitch all make use of abilities that allow their auto-attacks to pass directly through their target, giving the bug some sort of context.

The bug only occurs when Xayah is triggering Clean Cuts (P), when Twitch is attacking with Spray and Pray (R), or when Aphelios is using his Infernum weapon. To recreate the bug in-game, all one has to do is simply activate the ability in question for their respective champion and auto-attack. There are no interactions with items or other champions required to trigger this widespread issue.

Champions that give their auto-attacks splash damage capabilities through activatable abilities, such as Cho’Gath, Jinx, and Vi, don’t appear to be affected by this newfound bug.

Of the three champions affected by this bug, only Aphelios received any direct balancing adjustments in Patch 11.8.

Aphelios, Xayah, and Twitch are all currently disabled across all game modes on live League servers. Riot Games has not given players a timeline on a fix for this issue.