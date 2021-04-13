Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 11.8

League of Legends players will finally get the chance to snip and thread through their enemies with the game’s newest champion, Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress, in Patch 11.8.

But the patch has “something for everyone,” according to the developers, including a much-needed update to Rammus, which features a “mini visual” rework and a new ultimate that rewards players for “going fast.”

Changes to a wide range of champions like Aphelios, Lee Sin, and jungle Zed are also in the cards with buffs, nerfs, and adjustments catered to solo queue and pro play.

To top it all off, a few Mythic items have been adjusted in the patch, targeting enchanters. Moonstone Renewer is taking a hit from the nerf hammer and Staff of Flowing Water and Chemtech Putrifier are getting graced with buffs.

Patch 11.8 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, April 14.

Here’s the full list notes and updates for the League Patch 11.8.

Champions

[New] Gwen

Passive – Thousand Cuts

Gwen’s basic attacks deal bonus on-hit magic damage based on a percentage of her enemies’ maximum health. Basic attacks against champions will heal her for some of the damage dealt.

Q – Snip Snip!

Gwen rapidly snips her scissors between two and six times, dealing magic damage in a cone. At a minimum, Gwen will snip twice, adding one snip per basic attack Gwen has landed on an enemy (up to four for a total of six).

W – Hallowed Mist

Gwen spins up the Hallowed Mist to surround her for five seconds, gaining some armor and magic resist when in it. Enemies outside the Mist cannot target Gwen or hit her with any abilities. The mist will move to follow Gwen the first time she tries to leave it but will dissipate the next time.

E – Skip ’n Slash

Gwen dashes a short distance and empowers her attacks with increased range, speed, and on-hit magic damage for four seconds. Attacking an enemy during this time refunds 50 percent of this ability’s cooldown.

R – Needlework

Gwen can cast Needlework up to three times but needs to hit an enemy within eight seconds to unlock each subsequent cast. Each cast fires needles in a line that deal magic damage, slow enemies, and apply Gwen’s Thousand Cuts bonus magic damage.

The first cast will fire one needle, the second will fire three, and the final cast will fire five, for a total of nine needles and nine applications of Thousand Cuts to enemies hit.

Annie

Image via Riot Games

W – Incinerate

Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 mana to 90/95/100/105/110 mana

Aphelios

Image via Riot Games

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer

Lethality: 3/6/9/12/15/18 to 3.5/7/10.5/14/17.5/21

R – Moonlight Vigil

Calibrum damage perk mark: 40/70/100 to 50/80/110

Severum healing: 250/375/500 to 275/400/525

Gravitum root duration: 1.25 seconds to 1.35 seconds

Infernum splash damage: 85 percent of initial damage to 90 percent of initial damage

Crescendum chakram refund: 4 additional (5 total) to 5 additional (6 total)

Cassiopeia

Image via Riot Games

E – Twin Fang

Cost: 50 mana to 50/48/46/44/42 mana

Dr. Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Adrenaline Rush

Max health regeneration: 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent

Q – Infected Cleaver

Capped damage against minions and monsters: 300/350/400/450/500 to 100/200/300/400/500

Health cost restore on enemy hit: 50 percent to 100 percent

E – Masochism

Flat bonus AD: 40/55/70/85/100 to 30/45/60/75/90

Max bonus AD: 60/90/120/150/180 to 50/80/110/140/170

Gnar

Image via Riot Games

W – Hyper

Bonus movement speed: 30/45/60/75 percent, decaying over 3 seconds (based on R rank) to 20/40/60/80 percent, decaying over 3 seconds (based on R rank)

LeBlanc

Image via Riot Games

Q – Sigil of Malice

Base damage: 55/80/105/130/155 to 65/90/115/140/165

Total damage: 110/160/210/260/310 to 130/180/230/280/330

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

E – Tempest

Cooldown: 10 seconds to eight seconds

Orianna

Image via Riot Games

E – Command: Protect

Bonus resistances: 10/15/20/25/30 armor and magic resist to 6/12/18/24/30 armor and magic resist

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

Q – Powerball

Base damage: 100/135/170/205/240 to 100/130/160/190/220

W – Defensive Ball Curl

[New] Basic attacks now extend the duration of Defensive Ball Curl by 0.4 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 additional seconds

E – Frenzying Taunt

Taunt duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25 seconds to 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0 seconds

R – Soaring Slam

[Update] Rammus leaps into the air and slams down, dealing 100/175/250 (+0.6 AP) magic damage and slowing enemies by 15/17.5/20 percent for 1.5 seconds. Rammus generates aftershocks at the target location for four seconds, dealing 20/30/40 (+0.1 AP) magic damage and stacking the initial slow up to four times. Damage near the center is increased up to 150 percent damage based on the distance traveled. If Soaring Slam is cast while Rammus is in Powerball, enemies near the center are also knocked up and dealt Powerball’s collision damage, ending Powerball’s effect

Cooldown: 100/80/60 seconds to 130/110/90 seconds

Rumble

Image via Riot Games

Magic resist: 32 to 28

Magic resist growth: 1.25 to 0.75

Passive – Junkyard Titan

Overheating bonus damage: 25 to 110 (based on level) (+30 percent AP) to 10 to 50 (+6 percent of target’s maximum health) (+30 percent AP)

[New] While Overheated, Rumble gains 50 percent attack speed

E – Electro Harpoon

[New] Electro Harpoon now reduces the target’s magic resistance by 10 percent (15 percent when in the Danger Zone) for 4 seconds, stacking additively

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

E – Flay

Cooldown: Nine seconds to 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Vladimir

Image via Riot Games

Q – Transfusion

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds to 9/7.75/6.5/5.25/4 seconds

Yorick

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Shepherd of Souls

Mist walker damage: 2/3/4/5/6/7/8/14/20/26/32/38/44/55/66/77/88/99 (+30 percent total AD) to 2/3/4/5/6/7/8/13/18/23/28/33/38/48/58/68/78/88 (+25 percent total AD)

E – Mourning Mist

Mist walker initial leap damage: 200 percent on first attack to 100 percent (normal damage) on first attack

[New] Marked targets take 40 percent increased damage from the next eight attacks by a Mist Walker

R – Eulogy of the Isles

Turret priority: Attacks the Maiden over melee and ranged minions to Attacks melee and ranged minions over the Maiden

Zac

Image via Riot Games

W – Unstable Matter

Damage: 25/40/55/70/85 (+4/5/6/7/8 percent of target’s maximum health) (+2 percent per 100 AP) to 35/50/65/80/95 (+4/5/6/7/8 percent of target’s maximum health) (+4 percent per 100 AP)

Jungle champion changes

Darius

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Hemorrhage monster damage bonus: 175 percent to 300 percent

Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Darkness Rise capped damage against monsters: 28 to 164 (based on level) to 180 (at all levels)

Zed

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Contempt for the Weak on-target cooldown: Affects all targets once every 10 seconds to Applies to enemy champions once every 10 seconds (i.e. no longer affects minions and monsters)

Passive – Contempt for the Weak bonus damage against monsters: No longer deals increased damage by 100 percent against monsters

Passive – Contempt for the Weak capped damage against monsters: 200/350/500 (based on level) to 300, capped only for epic monsters (at all levels)

Morgana

Image via Riot Games

W – Tortmented Shadow bonus damage against non-epic monsters: 150 percent to 200 percent

Items

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit Grace heal: 50 to 100 (based on target’s level) to 60 (at all levels)

Starlit Grace heal amplification: Each second spent in combat increases the base heal by 12.5 percent, stacking up to four times, up to 50 percent to Each second spent in combat increases your healing and shielding power by 4 percent, stacking up to five times, up to 20 percent.

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Inspire damage empowerment: No longer empowers the next three instances of damage to deal an additional 35 to 55 magic damage.

[New] Passive – Motivate: Empowering or protecting another allied champion (excluding yourself) grants both allies 25 percent movement speed over 1.5 seconds.

Mythic passive: Three percent movement speed to five ability haste

Staff of Flowing Water

Rapids: Grants 15 percent bonus movement speed and 20 to 40 (based on target’s level) AP for three seconds to grants 20 ability haste and 20 to 40 AP for four seconds.

Frozen Heart

Armor: 70 to 80

Chemtech Putrifier

Ability power: 50 to 55

Puffcap toxin ally empowerment: Healing or shielding an allied champion (including yourself) empowers the ally’s next damage to an enemy champion with 60 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds to Healing or shielding another allied champion (excluding yourself) empowers both the ally’s and your next damage to an enemy champion with 60 percent percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds

[Update] Tooltip consistency: To match Chemtech Putrifier, Ardent Censer’s tooltip has been updated to specify the requirement of another ally. Their functionality is entirely unchanged

[New] Items that apply Grievous Wounds will now be called out in chat to notify your team when purchased

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Total cost: 900 gold to 950 gold

Hextech Rocketbelt

Health: 350 to 250

[New] Magic penetration: Six

Upgraded Aeropack (Ornn upgrade) health: 450 to 350

[New] Upgraded Areopack (Ornn upgrade) magic penetration: 10

Titanic Hydra

Colossus bonus AD: Equal to one percent maximum health to equal to two percent bonus health

In-game shop updates

Purchasing a Mythic item from the All Items view now collapses the Mythic row. You can’t buy another one anyway so we saved you some space

Fixed an issue where scaling the HUD could break parts of the shop

Various performance improvements and bug fixes

Shurima Clash

This round of Clash is Shurima themed. The first weekend will be April 17 and 18, and the second will be May 1 and 2. Team formation for the first weekend opens on April 12.

Season 2021 honor 5 chromas

When you open your Honor 5 capsule, you’ll receive one Honor 5 token that can be redeemed for Medieval Twitch, Grey Warwick, one of these new chromas, or a previously-released chroma. You have to own Medieval Twitch or Grey Warwick before you can unlock one of their chromas, but you don’t have to own them both. Honor 5 capsules also contain a random emote or ward skin

ARAM balance changes

11.8 buffs

Aurelion Sol: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Fiora: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Kassadin: +5 percent damage dealt, -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken

Olaf: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Rammus: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Rengar: +5 percent damage dealt, -8 percent damage taken to +8 damage dealt, -8 percent damage taken

Ryze: +5 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken

11.8 buffs

Akali: +20 percent damage dealt, -20 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt, -5 percent damage taken

Amumu: Normal to +5 percent damage taken

Leona: Normal to +5 percent damage taken

Ornn: -5 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken

Seraphine: -15 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -15 percent healing, -15 percent shielding to -15 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing, -20 percent shielding

Varus: -5 percent damage dealt to -5percent damage dealt, +5percent damage taken

Xerath: -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt. +5 percent damage taken

Yorick: Normal to Increasing the number of deaths required to spawn a grave from 2 to 5

Ziggs: -18 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken to -18 percent damage dealt, +18 percent damage taken

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

League client: Fixed an issue where the Social panel would continuously flicker when loading the client

League client: Fixed an issue where players would not be able to see specific champion stats in their Profile

Rakan’s E – Battle Dance’s second cast now properly triggers Summon Aery

Sion’s R – Unstoppable Onslaught now properly knocks up really big targets

Corrected Corki’s E – Gatling Gun’s tooltip to properly match its actual values

Fixed a bug where Kennen’s W – Electrical Surge SFX would continue to play after cast until his death

Alistar can now generate E – Trample stacks against Morgana’s E – Black Shield and Malzahar’s Passive – Void Shift

Fixed a bug where Kindred’s Wolf’s W – Frenzy would not attack the Rift Scuttler if the ability was cast prior to it entering the respective ability area

Trundle’s W – Frozen Domain now properly increases the healing received from omnivamp

Fixed a bug where Jarvan IV would be able to leave R – Cataclysm’s terrain if he activates Stridebreaker and casts the ability simultaneously

Fixed Orianna’s tooltip which switched the damage and shield values of E – Command: Protect

Yuumi can no longer activate Moonstone Renewer when casting W2 – Change of Plan repeatedly on an out-of-range ally that is in combat

Fixed an issue where Ironspike Whip’s, Goredrinker’s, and Stridebreaker’s passives would not remove spell shields from enemy champions

Fixed a bug where Prowler’s Claw’s Sandswipe passive would still apply damage and its debuff to targets with spell shields

Knight’s Vow’s Sacrifice passive now properly redirects damage from allied Pledged champions to the user even when they’re untargetable

When Kayle has Kraken Slayer and uses E – Starfire Spellblade as a third attack, she will now properly deal true damage

Jayce now properly deals true damage on his third attack (with Kraken Slayer equipped) with Mercury Cannon in all instances, not just when he crits

Dark Waters Diana’s VO now properly play when she casts Q – Crescent Strike

Battle Academia Caitlyn’s W – Yordle Snap Trap hit VO now plays from Caitlyn’s location instead of the trap’s location. Her R – Ace in the Hole cast VO also now plays for all enemies and allies

Fiora’s R – Grand Challenge VO now plays from her location instead of her target’s location

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Blackfrost Sion

Blackfrost Vel’Koz

Dragon Guardian Galio and Dragonslayer Kayle

Dragonslayer Twitch

Space Groove Gwen

Chromas

Blackfrost Vel’Koz

Dragon Guardian Galio

Dragonslayer Kayle

Space Groove Gwen

