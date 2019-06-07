New League champion Qiyana’s abilities revealed

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

The next champion coming to League of Legends, Qiyana, was officially revealed yesterday. But today, the Empress of the Elements’ abilities were unveiled.

Passive: Royal Privilege

The first attack or ability against an enemy champ deals bonus damage. This cooldown resets when she draws a new element.

Q: Edge of Ixtal

Qiyana slashes the area in front of her dealing damage. If her weapon is using an element, her weapon hurls forward as a projectile and explodes.

River: Roots opponents on hit.

Wall: Deals bonus damage to units with low health.

Brush: Leaves a stealth trail that gives movement speed.

W: Terrashape

Targeting an element, Qiyana dashes forward to gather its power. While enchanted, she gains movement speed near the element, attack speed, and bonus damage.

E: Audacity

Qiyana dashes a fixed distance towards a target, dealing damage to them.

R: Supreme Display of Talent

Qiyana creates a shockwave, knocking back enemies. Any River, Brush, or Wall hit by the shockwave then explodes dealing damage and briefly stunning enemies.

Qiyana is expected to be a mysterious jungle assassin from a new region in Runeterra called Ixaocan. Based on her abilities, it seems like her giant ring-like scythe weapon can control three different elements: River, Wall, and Brush.

Depending on which element she’s using, Qiyana’s Q will have a secondary effect. She can choose which element she wants to have active by using her W ability.

At first glance, it seems like Qiyana’s kit is all about getting right in an opponent’s face to quickly deal as much damage as possible. Qiyana will be available to play on Summoner’s Rift with the release of Patch 9.13.