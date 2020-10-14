New item icons added to League of Legends PBE

Some of League of Legends’ more popular items are getting new icons in the coming preseason.

These updates come as no surprise as during September lead gameplay designer for League Mark Yetter had shown off some of the updated looks for items, including B.F. Sword and Rabadon’s Deathcap.

Players can expect these updated icons to enter the live game with the updated item system Riot has been working on for the game. This preseason update will change the way items work including the introduction of specific goals for each class and a new ability “Haste” to replace the cooldown reduction system. On top of this, healing will change with the removal of unnecessary healing effects from some items, runes, and champion kits.

Here are many of the items updated available now on the PBE.

Blade of The Ruined King

Essence Reaver

Bloodthirster

Serylda’s Grudge

Raduin’s Omen

Maw of Malmortius

Guardian Angel

Redemption

Serpent’s Fang

Horizon Focus

Cosmic Drive

Hexdrinker

Chemtech Fumigator

Quicksilver Sash

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

