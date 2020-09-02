Riot gives first look at upgraded item icons for B.F. Sword, Bramble Vest, and Rabadon’s coming to TFT Fates and League preseason

League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics fans got a sneak peek at three new-and-improved item icons today.

League lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter showed off updated item icons for the B.F. Sword, Bramble Vest, and Rabadon’s Deathcap today, explaining that they’re a “work in progress.”

As you know we're upgrading our item icons this preseason. You're going to see a slice of that work in progress coming a bit early with TFT: Fates.



Current plan is to keep everything the same on SR until preseason and do the full update all at once.



(BF, Bramble, Deathcap) pic.twitter.com/Xm6nAvhcOS — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 2, 2020

The old B.F. Sword icon is certainly outdated. The updated icon gives a new look to its grip and guard, creating a more aesthetically pleasing sword. Bramble Vest now looks like armor made out of bones and is more unique than its predecessor. And Rabadon’s is brighter and more magical, encapsulating a wizard’s hat perfectly.

Since TFT‘s fourth set is right around the corner, a lot of these new icons will debut in Fates. And League is set to get a major item system overhaul, so these icons will hit the Rift in the preseason patch later this year.

It doesn’t seem like these are the final renditions because Riot is “definitely welcome” to feedback. But fans will get to see a bunch of new item icons when TFT Fates launches in mid-September.

