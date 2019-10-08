Riot previews new Halloween-themed skins for Blitzcrank, Kassadin, and Miss Fortune on League PBE

If you’re struggling to come up with costume ideas for Halloween, look no further—Riot Games has you covered. The League of Legends developer added three new skins to the Public Beta Environment today in preparation for this year’s Tales from the Rift event.

The Great Steam Golem is the first champion on today’s list of skins. Named Witch’s Brew Blitzcrank, the skin redesigns the support champion as a witch’s cauldron. A pink eyeball looms over the top of the brew and Blitzcrank pulls green slime out of a book before adding it to the stew for his recall.

Next up: Count Kassadin. The mid laner dons red and black vampire attire and summons a flurry of bats for his ultimate ability. A coffin appears for his recall and the Void Walker swirls around the casket and jumps inside for a quick snooze on his way to base.

League of Legends EU on Twitter 🎃🎃 It’s getting spoopy up in here! 🎃🎃 Terrify your opponents with Witch’s Brew Blitzcrank, Count Kassadin and Bewitching Miss Fortune! https://t.co/sFQsJL1wLw

Miss Fortune is the final champion receiving a skin in celebration of the spooky holiday. Dressed as a witch, Bewitching Miss Fortune shoots bright pink and orange bullets for her ultimate ability. She summons a mini pumpkin from her hand, giving it a quick smooch and transforming it into a carriage before returning to base.

Bewitching Miss Fortune will receive the Prestige Edition for this batch of Halloween skins. Fans will be able to purchase the skin for 100 Prestige tokens, according to an update post from Riot last month.

The skins will remain on the PBE for further testing before going live with a later patch. Fans can expect the skins to arrive on the live servers during the Patch 9.21 cycle, which goes live Oct. 23.