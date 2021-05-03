Netflix drops new trailer for League’s upcoming show Arcane, confirms fall 2021 release

Get ready to dive into the story of Jinx and Vi.

It’s been almost two years since the initial announcement of Riot Games’ new animated series, Arcane. But now, League of Legends fans have finally gotten a look at the show in a trailer dropped by Netflix today.

The teaser trailer confirms that the series will be a Netflix exclusive and will be releasing this fall. The 19-second video also showed some never-before-seen footage from the show, including a few action sequences with Jinx and VI, who are expected to be the main characters of the story.

The world of @LeagueofLegends is coming to Netflix.

Arcane drops this Fall. pic.twitter.com/7DJgqHpODM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 3, 2021

A few more characters were shown too, but it’s unknown who they are at this time. The show will be taking place in Zaun and Piltover, which is where both Vi and Jinx are from. Even though there wasn’t any dialogue in the trailer, there’s still a lot to be excited about before the series is released.

The original trailer described the series as the “origins of two iconic League champions—and the power that will tear them apart,” which has fans thinking that we’ll witness how Jinx and Vi become mortal enemies in the Runeterran lore.

Arcane was supposed to be released last year before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the developers to delay production to keep their staff safe and healthy for the time being.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.