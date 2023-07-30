MSI winners are the first team to qualify for the LoL World Championship 2023

JD Gaming are the first team to punch their ticket to the 2023 League of Legends World Championship after defeating Bilibili Gaming again in the upper bracket finals of the LPL Summer Split on Jul. 30.

https://twitter.com/lplenglish/status/1685615401789784065

The rivalry between these two teams has accompanied the LPL throughout the season and shone bright during this year’s MSI as well. Bilibili and JDG have met in two grand finals already in 2023, first during the LPL Spring Split and then during the first international competition of the year. Now they’re one step away from meeting again during the summertime too.

With a dominant performance in their match against Bilibili, JDG made it clear that they are the ones to beat in the LPL playoffs. Their level of play was a warning to all other teams in the race for a ticket to the World Championship this year: this is the game JDG are bringing to the competition.

Related: Jankos contemplates LEC future after playoff loss to FNC: “I don’t know how much I have left”

The individual mechanical prowess of the five players, in combination with a consolidated team synergy and a deep comprehension of macro gameplay, are the groundwork for their success.

The LPL title is still not in the hands of JDG, despite the team being only one series away from it, as Bilibili still has a chance to finally take down their rivals. On Aug. 1, Bilibili will face LNG Esports, aiming to reach the grand final and to prove they can beat the MSI winners. The LPL Summer Split grand finals will take place on Aug. 5, with official broadcasts available on Twitch and YouTube.

About the author