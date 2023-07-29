Jankos contemplates LEC future after playoff loss to FNC: “I don’t know how much I have left”

After a disappointing end to his 2023 Summer Split, veteran jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has plenty of reflecting to do and big decisions to make when it comes to his career as a professional League of Legends player.

In a post-game interview following Team Heretics’ postseason loss to Fnatic, the 28-year-old star told Georgia “Troubleinc” Paras that he has plenty of time to reflect and consider what he wants to do in the coming future. He did, however, acknowledge the possibility that he steps back from competitive play after such a lengthy and storied career.

“I didn’t plan on losing, so I didn’t plan on my future,” Jankos said. “I don’t know how much I have left. I’m not sure if I’m even gonna be competing next year or not. Maybe, maybe not, who knows? I have a lot of time to reflect, and I’m just glad that I was able to help Heretics and my teammates.”

Jankos’ is one of the most experienced players in the league, having made his LEC debut back in 2014 with ROCCAT. Since then, he has won five league championships, a Mid-Season Invitational, and was part of one of the most dominant rosters in European history with G2 Esports. This year, however, he struggled to find the same levels of success with Heretics.

The veteran superstar also wished that this version of Heretics was formed back in the 2023 Winter Split because they might’ve been able to build more synergy and reach greater heights. Unfortunately for him and the rest of the team, however, the organization was only able to find this winning formula in the final season of the year.

The organization acquired mid laner Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié and AD carry Victor “Flakked” Lirola after a ninth-place finish in the spring, adding firepower to a team that sorely needed it to keep up with other LEC rosters. Due to their lackluster performances in the past two seasons, however, Heretics had to win the 2023 Summer Split or miss the Season Finals entirely due to low championship points.

Many supports hope that Jankos won’t decide to hang up the keyboard and mouse after this year, but if he does decide to retire, he will be leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by League fans around the world.

