MSI 2022: Rumble stage scores, standings, and results

Keep up to date with the latest scores, standings, and results.

MSI 2022, Take Notes
Photo via Riot Games

The Mid-Season Invitational, the first international League of Legends event of the year, continues with the rumble stage, which is set to bring together the top teams from each of the three groups for another best-of-one double round-robin.

Starting on May 20 and finishing on May 24, a total of six teams will compete in front of a live audience in the Bexco Exhibition Hall in Busan, South Korea to earn a spot in the semifinals. Four out of the six teams will make it to the final stage of the tournament, while two others will leave virtually empty-handed. 

T1 (LCK) and Saigon Buffalo (VCS) made it out of Group A, Royal Never Give Up (LPL) and the PSG Talon (PCS) advanced from Group B, and the G2 Esports (LEC) and Evil Geniuses (LCS) qualified from Group C.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the rumble stage at MSI 2022.

Rumble stage

Scores and standings

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1T100
2Saigon Buffalo00
3Royal Never Give Up00
4PSG Talon00
5G2 Esports00
6Evil Geniuses00

Match results

Friday, May 20

G2 00T1
EG00RNG
Buffalo00PSG
G200PSG
EG00 Buffalo
PSG 00T1

Saturday, May 21

EG00G2
PSG00RNG
Buffalo00T1
EG00PSG
RNG00T1
G200Buffalo

Sunday, May 22

EG00T1
PSG 00G2
Buffalo00RNG
PSG00T1
G200RNG
EG00 Buffalo

Monday, May 23

PSG00G2
EG00T1
Buffalo00RNG
G2 00T1
PSG00Buffalo
EG00RNG

Tuesday, May 23

Buffalo00G2
EG00PSG
T100Buffalo
PSG 00RNG
EG00G2
RNG00T1

This article will be updated throughout the rumble stage of MSI 2022.