MSI 2022: Rumble stage scores, standings, and results

The Mid-Season Invitational, the first international League of Legends event of the year, continues with the rumble stage, which is set to bring together the top teams from each of the three groups for another best-of-one double round-robin.

Starting on May 20 and finishing on May 24, a total of six teams will compete in front of a live audience in the Bexco Exhibition Hall in Busan, South Korea to earn a spot in the semifinals. Four out of the six teams will make it to the final stage of the tournament, while two others will leave virtually empty-handed.

T1 (LCK) and Saigon Buffalo (VCS) made it out of Group A, Royal Never Give Up (LPL) and the PSG Talon (PCS) advanced from Group B, and the G2 Esports (LEC) and Evil Geniuses (LCS) qualified from Group C.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the rumble stage at MSI 2022.

Rumble stage

Scores and standings

Position Team Wins Losses 1 T1 0 0 2 Saigon Buffalo 0 0 3 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 4 PSG Talon 0 0 5 G2 Esports 0 0 6 Evil Geniuses 0 0

Match results

Friday, May 20

G2 0 0 T1 EG 0 0 RNG Buffalo 0 0 PSG G2 0 0 PSG EG 0 0 Buffalo PSG 0 0 T1

Saturday, May 21

EG 0 0 G2 PSG 0 0 RNG Buffalo 0 0 T1 EG 0 0 PSG RNG 0 0 T1 G2 0 0 Buffalo

Sunday, May 22

EG 0 0 T1 PSG 0 0 G2 Buffalo 0 0 RNG PSG 0 0 T1 G2 0 0 RNG EG 0 0 Buffalo

Monday, May 23

PSG 0 0 G2 EG 0 0 T1 Buffalo 0 0 RNG G2 0 0 T1 PSG 0 0 Buffalo EG 0 0 RNG

Tuesday, May 23

Buffalo 0 0 G2 EG 0 0 PSG T1 0 0 Buffalo PSG 0 0 RNG EG 0 0 G2 RNG 0 0 T1

This article will be updated throughout the rumble stage of MSI 2022.