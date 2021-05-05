MSI 2021: Group stage scores, standings, and results

The Mid-Season Invitational is back after a one-year hiatus.

This time around, 11 League of Legends teams representing 11 regions will battle it out in Reykjavík, Iceland for fame, glory, and something that money can’t buy—an extra slot at Worlds.

The first international event of the year will feature teams like DWG KIA, who are hot off of winning the 2020 World Championship with one of the most dominant rosters in history, and Royal Never Give Up, who qualified for the tournament after beating the likes of FunPlus Phoenix, Top Esports, and EDG.

Riot scrapped the play-in stage this year and split all 11 regions into four tiers based on the results of the last two years of international tournaments. The result is three separate groups.

In the group stage, Groups B and C will play a best-of-one double round-robin and Group A will play a quadruple round-robin. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at MSI 2021.

Group stage

Group A standings

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Pentanet.GG 0 0 2 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 3 Unicorns of Love 0 0

Group A matches (May 6 to 11)

Pentanet.GG 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Pentanet.GG 0 0 Unicorns of Love Pentanet.GG 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Unicorns of Love 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Unicorns of Love 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Pentanet.GG 0 0 Unicorns of Love Unicorns of Love 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Pentanet.GG 0 0 Unicorns of Love Pentanet.GG 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Unicorns of Love 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Pentanet.GG 0 0 Unicorns of Love Pentanet.GG 0 0 Royal Never Give Up

Group B standings

Position Team Wins Losses 1 İstanbul Wildcats 0 0 2 MAD Lions 0 0 3 PaiN Gaming 0 0 4 PSG Talon 0 0

Group B matches (May 6 to 11)

İstanbul Wildcats 0 0 PaiN Gaming MAD Lions 0 0 PSG Talon Istanbul Wildcats 0 0 MAD Lions PaiN Gaming 0 0 PSG Talon PaiN Gaming 0 0 MAD Lions Istanbul Wildcats 0 0 PSG Talon Istanbul Wildcats 0 0 MAD Lions PaiN Gaming 0 0 PSG Talon Istanbul Wildcats 0 0 PSG Talon PaiN Gaming 0 0 MAD Lions PaiN Gaming 0 0 Istanbul Wildcats PSG Talon 0 0 MAD Lions

Group C standings

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Cloud9 0 0 2 DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 3 DWG KIA 0 0 4 Infinity Esports 0 0

Group C matches (May 6 to 11)

DWG KIA 0 0 Cloud9 Infinity Esports 0 0 DetonatioN FocusMe Infinity Esports 0 0 DWG KIA DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 Cloud9 DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 DWG KIA Infinity Esports 0 0 Cloud9 DWG KIA 0 0 Cloud9 Infinity Esports 0 0 DetonatioN FocusMe Infinity Esports 0 0 DWG KIA DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 Cloud9 DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 DWG KIA Infinity Esports 0 0 Cloud9

