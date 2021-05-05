MSI 2021: Group stage scores, standings, and results

Find the latest scores, standings, and results here.

The Mid-Season Invitational is back after a one-year hiatus.

This time around, 11 League of Legends teams representing 11 regions will battle it out in Reykjavík, Iceland for fame, glory, and something that money can’t buy—an extra slot at Worlds. 

The first international event of the year will feature teams like DWG KIA, who are hot off of winning the 2020 World Championship with one of the most dominant rosters in history, and Royal Never Give Up, who qualified for the tournament after beating the likes of FunPlus Phoenix, Top Esports, and EDG.

Riot scrapped the play-in stage this year and split all 11 regions into four tiers based on the results of the last two years of international tournaments. The result is three separate groups.

In the group stage, Groups B and C will play a best-of-one double round-robin and Group A will play a quadruple round-robin. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at MSI 2021.

Group stage

Group A standings

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Pentanet.GG00
2Royal Never Give Up00
3Unicorns of Love00

Group A matches (May 6 to 11)

Pentanet.GG00Royal Never Give Up
Pentanet.GG00Unicorns of Love
Pentanet.GG00Royal Never Give Up
Unicorns of Love00Royal Never Give Up
Unicorns of Love00Royal Never Give Up
Pentanet.GG00Unicorns of Love
Unicorns of Love00Royal Never Give Up
Pentanet.GG00Unicorns of Love
Pentanet.GG00Royal Never Give Up
Unicorns of Love00Royal Never Give Up
Pentanet.GG00Unicorns of Love
Pentanet.GG00Royal Never Give Up

Group B standings

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1İstanbul Wildcats00
2MAD Lions00
3PaiN Gaming00
4PSG Talon00

Group B matches (May 6 to 11)

İstanbul Wildcats00PaiN Gaming
MAD Lions00PSG Talon
Istanbul Wildcats00MAD Lions
PaiN Gaming00PSG Talon
PaiN Gaming00MAD Lions
Istanbul Wildcats00PSG Talon
Istanbul Wildcats00MAD Lions
PaiN Gaming00PSG Talon
Istanbul Wildcats00PSG Talon
PaiN Gaming00MAD Lions
PaiN Gaming00Istanbul Wildcats
PSG Talon00MAD Lions

Group C standings

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Cloud900
2DetonatioN FocusMe00
3DWG KIA00
4Infinity Esports00

Group C matches (May 6 to 11)

DWG KIA00Cloud9
Infinity Esports00DetonatioN FocusMe 
Infinity Esports00DWG KIA
DetonatioN FocusMe00Cloud9
DetonatioN FocusMe00DWG KIA
Infinity Esports00Cloud9
DWG KIA00Cloud9
Infinity Esports00DetonatioN FocusMe
Infinity Esports00DWG KIA
DetonatioN FocusMe00Cloud9
DetonatioN FocusMe00DWG KIA
Infinity Esports00Cloud9

