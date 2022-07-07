Modder brings Wild Rift champion models to League of Legends

Ever since Wild Rift launched, League of Legends players have been asking Riot to bring elements of the mobile game to the popular MOBA. But now one modder has answered their requests.

A YouTuber named Ryscu showcased RTX custom skins created by Fishbait for Lulu, Fizz, and Malphite—champions both in League and Wild Rift. And the result is impressive, to say the least.

The skins indeed look much better than the original models used in League. The new skins, based on Riot’s mobile production, are much sharper and prettier on the edges and have brighter colors. As a result, the champion’s animations also seem smoother on Summoner’s Rift.

These skins aren’t the exact models used in Wild Rift, however. Instead, they are showcase models from the mobile game, which will always look better than the actual gameplay. “That model is much more low poly than PC’s in-game model,” Ryscu explained in the comments of one of the videos.

It’s unlikely that Riot will significantly update the original skins from League. The game has low PC requirements to allow as many players as possible to play the game, and this probably won’t change anytime soon.